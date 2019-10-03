News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cheers as Harland and Wolff workers return to work

Cheers as Harland and Wolff workers return to work
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Harland and Wolff employees have returned to work after the sale of the closure-threatened shipyard.

There were cheers as the remaining staff walked through the gates in Belfast at 9am.

It followed a nine-week campaign which saw a worker-led round-the-clock occupation of the historic site – where Titanic was built – after it was placed into administration over the summer.

Workers claimed victory earlier this week when it was announced that a buyer had been found.

Harland and Wolff has been bought for £6 million by InfraStrata, a London-based company that specialises in energy infrastructure projects.

Steel worker and GMB shop steward Barry Reid described Thursday morning at the shipyard gates as “the day we prayed would come”.

“Everybody is ecstatic at what has happened, we believed in ourselves, we believed in the company, we have been proved right,” he said. “It’s a great day for the workers of Northern Ireland.”

The UK's Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Tony Lloyd and Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen were among a number of supporters who turned out.

Steel worker and Unite shop steward Joe Passmore addressed the workers briefly before they walked through the shipyard gates.

Workers return to the shipyard (Niall Carson/PA)
Workers return to the shipyard (Niall Carson/PA)

“What we have achieved has been historic,” he said. “Every one of us needs to be extremely proud of ourselves.

“We can see what we are going to achieve when we go through there – it’s going to set the world alight.

“It’s the new Harland and Wolff, we’re the community that is going to build that new Harland and Wolff, so believe in yourselves and be very proud of yourselves.”

To cheers, he added: “Now, let’s get back to work.”

More on this topic

Infrastrata chief ‘hopeful’ Harland and Wolff can get back to work this weekInfrastrata chief ‘hopeful’ Harland and Wolff can get back to work this week

Elation at Harland and Wolff as workers claim victory following occupationElation at Harland and Wolff as workers claim victory following occupation

Harland and Wolff administrators provide extra time to explore rescue optionsHarland and Wolff administrators provide extra time to explore rescue options

Prospective buyers for Harland and Wolff given bids deadline, say unionsProspective buyers for Harland and Wolff given bids deadline, say unions

BelfastHarland and WolffInfraStratashipyardTOPIC: Harland and Wolff

More in this Section

American Chamber of Commerce upbeat on future for Irish economy after BrexitAmerican Chamber of Commerce upbeat on future for Irish economy after Brexit

US slap tariffs of up to 25% on Irish exports including dairy and porkUS slap tariffs of up to 25% on Irish exports including dairy and pork

NI agri-food sector will not have capacity to issue trade paperwork in no dealNI agri-food sector will not have capacity to issue trade paperwork in no deal

‘Dominance’ of Dublin Airport harms regions: report‘Dominance’ of Dublin Airport harms regions: report


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »