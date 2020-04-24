Chambers Ireland launch online planning course to help business adapt post-Covid

Cashflow, crisis management, and managing flexible working practices are some of the pressing challenges for business, Chambers Ireland has said, as it launched an online planning course for its 8,000 nationwide members.

The body representing chambers of commerce in the Republic said the course, which is being jointly run by Griffith College, would assist firms in developing plans to reboot their business.

Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland, Ian Talbot, said: “Many have seen their revenue collapse, have let staff go, and have had to ultimately restructure how they run their business, with lots of companies moving to a remote working model much faster than they ever could have anticipated.

The challenges for businesses to harness digital transformation, rebuild their operations and adapt to the post-Covid-19 economy are enormous.

"This partnership will be essential in supporting business in this transition and will be of particular benefit to business managers and owners in their dealings with banks and government agencies in the months ahead.”