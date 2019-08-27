Chambers Ireland calls for support for businesses trying to cut carbon emissions

There is a call for funding raised from existing and new carbon taxes to be ringfenced to support businesses trying to cut emissions.

Figures released yesterday show Ireland has the third-highest emissions per capita in the EU.

Chambers Ireland says, many firms do not know where to turn for advice to reduce waste and improve their environmental policies.

"If you're starting from scratch it is very hard to know where to start," said Ian Talbot, CEO of Chambers Ireland.

"So many businesses have different profiles, for example, their energy use and their resource use.

"One of the things we are hoping for in the Budget this year is that the carbon tax that we are collecting on things like diesel at the moment should be ringfenced and put into supports for the businesses."

Mr Talbot said that businesses need help in looking to improve their environmental policies.

"Identify the opportunities, give them consulting support, some grant aid, for example, to help them to make that move."