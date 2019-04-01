NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Cerberus to buy €1bn of AIB's non-performing loans

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 01, 2019 - 08:22 AM

AIB is to sell €1bn worth of non-performing loans to to Everyday Finance, an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management.

Last year, the bank says the loan portfolio incurred a loss of €11m.

Cerberus will pay AIB €800m, which the bank says will be used for "general corporate purposes".

The portfolio is made up of over 2,000 customer loans with the majority being buy-to-let properties.

The sale excludes performing restructured customer loans.

The bank says it is contacting impacted borrowers to inform them that their loans are being transferred.

READ MORE

25% of Irish companies admit there is a gender pay gap at their firm

More on this topic

Colin Hunt appointed as new AIB chief executive

AIB may seek further loan book sales

Broker lowers share price targets for AIB and BOI on slowing mortgage and SME loan growth

AIB signs lease on new building in Dublin

KEYWORDS

AIBCerberus

More in this Section

The Monday Interview: Tech summit mirrors Cork’s growth

Uncertain times ahead for the economy

Wise up to help achieve financial freedom

Beard care startup plugs the gap in men’s skincare


Lifestyle

Sky Matters: Neutron stars are very rare and are amongst the densest objects known in the universe

The rough and smooth of tattoos

Online Lives: Fashion and lifestyle blogger Ruth McCourt

Islands of Ireland: Roeillaun - a hidden piece of paradise

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »