CEO 'very hopeful' Woodies will reopen in next two weeks

The head of one of the country's biggest DIY chains says they are hopeful they will reopen in the next two weeks.

Woodies DIY employs 1,400 staff but has not sold anything since restrictions were introduced.

CEO Declan Ronayne says he is hopeful they can reopen the business soon.

"Our managers have been in stores and they've been able to take in the occasional delivery of paint and that's just been sort of progressively ramping itself up over the last week, this week and next week," he said.

"We reckon we will be ready to open fully-stocked from May 5 and we're very hopeful that that will happen."