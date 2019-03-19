CEO of Galway Harbour Company resolves action against employer

The CEO of Galway Harbour Company has resolved his High Court proceedings against his employer.

Last year, Eamon Bradshaw secured a temporary injunction preventing the company from terminating his employment.

He claimed the company had embarked on a bogus redundancy process designed to terminate the three-year, fixed-term contract of employment he entered into with the defendant in 2017.

Mr Bradshaw has been with the company since and served as both the Chairman and the CEO of the firm that operates Galway Port.

The claims were denied.

The case was listed for hearing before Mr Justice Senan Allen at the High Court today.

Mark Dunne, Bl for Mr Bradshaw, said the case had been settled and could be struck out. The injunction previously granted by the court could also be vacated, counsel said.

No further details of the settlement were given to the court.

Previously Paul McGarry, SC for Mr Bradshaw, told the High Court that the company had been put under pressure by its main stakeholder, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport to change the terms of his three-year contract of employment.

Mr Bradshow from Barna Road, Galway, claimed he had been employed on a contract of indefinite duration until October 2017 when he entered into a new three-year contract of employment which is due to expire in 2021 with the company.

Last year Mr Bradshaw was informed that the company's board wanted to change the terms of his contract of employment.

He claims he was given the options of either entering into a consultancy agreement and accepting a lesser amount of pay for the remainder of the term of his contract or the board would give him six months' notice and make him redundant.

Mr Bradshaw was unhappy with these options, wanted to remain in his role and claimed the company was not entitled to make him redundant.

The company had denied all the claims.