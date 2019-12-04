Central Bank will not change mortgage lending rules in next 12 months

The Central Bank has said it will not change the rules on mortgage lending in the next 12 months.

Following a review, Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said prices could rise by as much as 25% if the cap on lending is removed.

The rules, which limit the amount most people can borrow to 3.5 times their income, have been criticised by some who say it is a barrier for first time buyers.

Governor Makhlouf said the lending rules continue to meet their objectives:

"The measures are all about building household and bank resilience.

We absolutely looked at the levels of supply right now, and supply is the problem.

"An increasing debt is not a response to the problem of housing supply."