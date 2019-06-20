News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Central Bank urged to improve systems as current account switching hits five-year-low

By Geoff Percival
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 05:37 PM

The Central Bank has been urged to improve and simplify its switching code of practice on the back of new figures showing the number of people changing their current account to another bank hit a five-year low last year.

The Central Bank said 1,542 current account holders switched banks in the second half of 2018, the lowest level since the second half of 2013. The overall number of current accounts held by personal consumers also decreased; by 1.5% to around 5.35 million.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison website Bonkers.ie called the figures "disappointing" and said the level of current account switching remains "chronically low".

READ MORE

IDA insists it is 'committed to regional investment spread'

"Now might be a time for the Central Bank to re-look at its switching code of practice to see whether any improvements can be made so as to encourage higher switching levels," he said.

"These figures relate to the second half of last year, before Ulster Bank and Permanent TSB announced a hike in their current account fees, so we might see an increase in switching levels when the next set of figures are released," Mr Cassidy said.

More on this topic

Central Bank names William Molloy as director of finance

Reit, bank links 'could risk stability'

Regulator continues to restrict boom-time CFDs

Rate cut prospect climbs for Irish borrowers as eurozone inflation outlook ‘collapses’

TOPIC: Central Bank

More in this Section

IDA insists it is 'committed to regional investment spread'

The growing need to protect against protectionism

Coillte launches new forest plan and eyes July ESB deal

Central Bank names William Molloy as director of finance


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: I keep having filthy thoughts about boy-racer types from West Kerry

The history of eyelashes: The tiny hairs that hold huge sway in the beauty industry

Garry Ringrose on playing the long game

Painting found in attic could fetch €150 million

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »