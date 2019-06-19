Central Bank names William Molloy as director of finance

William Molloy has been announced as the Central Bank’s director of financial operations, from August 1.

He will be lead implementation of monetary policy in Ireland, with direct responsibility for the investment management of the Central Bank’s financial assets. This role is pivotal in maintaining the liquidity of the banking system, ensuring the real time wholesale payments systems function effectively and oversight of financial market infrastructures and associated functions.

He brings nearly 20 years experience in the Central Bank, working in the Financial Markets Division, Organisational Risk Division, Banking Supervision Division, and is currently our head of Payments and Securities Settlements Division.

Acting governor, Sharon Donnery, said: “I am delighted to announce Will’s appointment. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge from his time in the Central Bank that he will bring to his new role. During his time in the Central Bank he has demonstrated a commitment to achieving the strategic goals of the organisation.” Ms Donnery also paid tribute to outgoing director Peter Sinnott on his retirement after 40 years of service to the Central Bank.

William Molloy holds a BA in History, a degree in Financial Services, an MA in History, an MSc in Risk Management, and an MBS in Business Practice.