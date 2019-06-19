News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Central Bank names William Molloy as director of finance

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 10:00 PM

William Molloy has been announced as the Central Bank’s director of financial operations, from August 1.

He will be lead implementation of monetary policy in Ireland, with direct responsibility for the investment management of the Central Bank’s financial assets. This role is pivotal in maintaining the liquidity of the banking system, ensuring the real time wholesale payments systems function effectively and oversight of financial market infrastructures and associated functions.

He brings nearly 20 years experience in the Central Bank, working in the Financial Markets Division, Organisational Risk Division, Banking Supervision Division, and is currently our head of Payments and Securities Settlements Division.

Acting governor, Sharon Donnery, said: “I am delighted to announce Will’s appointment. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge from his time in the Central Bank that he will bring to his new role. During his time in the Central Bank he has demonstrated a commitment to achieving the strategic goals of the organisation.” Ms Donnery also paid tribute to outgoing director Peter Sinnott on his retirement after 40 years of service to the Central Bank.

William Molloy holds a BA in History, a degree in Financial Services, an MA in History, an MSc in Risk Management, and an MBS in Business Practice.

READ MORE

Fed holds interest rates, but ECB tipped for July cut

More on this topic

Reit, bank links 'could risk stability'

Regulator continues to restrict boom-time CFDs

Rate cut prospect climbs for Irish borrowers as eurozone inflation outlook ‘collapses’

New Zealand launches probe into Ireland's incoming Central Bank governor

TOPIC: Central Bank

More in this Section

Nissan unveils prototype for zero-emission ice cream van

LinkedIn announces 800 new jobs, expanding Dublin workforce to 2,000

Web searches for hybrid and electric vehicles up 244% since 2017

ESRI calls for tax hikes to prevent overheating


Lifestyle

The history of eyelashes: The tiny hairs that hold huge sway in the beauty industry

Painting found in attic could fetch €150 million

Life in a vacuum: Your guide to choosing vacuum cleaners

Bright ideas: How to wear the summer tailoring trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »