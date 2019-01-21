NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Central Bank Governor Philip Lane nominated to ECB board

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 02:32 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Central Bank governor Professor Philip Lane has been nominated for a top EU banking job.

Mr Lane was nominated today to the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

A candidate will be agreed by the Eurogroup on February 11 and a formal recommendation will be sent to the European Council by the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) on February 12.

Minister Donohoe said Mr Lane's "outstanding economic, financial and policy-making record" put him in an ideal position to take a seat on the ECB's board.

“I am delighted to nominate Governor Lane to the Executive Board of the ECB, he said.

Philip is well recognised as a person of calibre and is held in high esteem across Europe.

Mr Lane is currently Chair of the Advisory Technical Committee of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) and was previously appointed as Chair of the High-Level Task Force on Safe Assets and Chair of the Advisory Scientific Committee.

READ MORE: Facebook to add 1,000 jobs in Ireland in 2019

Earlier today, the Financial Times reported he was a "strong favourite" for the role of chief economist of the ECB.

The current incumbent is due to step down at the end of May.

Ireland is the only Eurozone country which has never had a banker on the ECB's executive board.


KEYWORDS

Philip LaneECBCentral Bank

Related Articles

Central Bank defends home loan rules

ECB to raise rates despite Italy clash

Irish economy set to grow with 150,000 jobs expected by 2020

Brokers Ireland urge easing of mortgage lending rules

More in this Section

KYRAN FITZGERALD: Construction skills shortage is the new elephant in the room

JOHN WHELAN: Trade talks offer glimmer of hope for Irish exporters

PETER BROWN: The true market feeling on Brexit...is boredom

Helping with 'digital detox' has become a viable business


Lifestyle

8 things to consider before a drastic hair colour change like Emma Stone

As David Beckham shares Harper’s cooking skills, 10 ways to get back in the kitchen with the kids

Irish Examiner journalist Ann O'Loughlin launches fourth Novel My Mother's Daughter

Love food? Create your own herb garden to add flavour and fragrance to your cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »