Central Bank figures show how much higher Ireland's mortgage rates are than rest of EU

Ireland continues to have Europe's highest mortgage interest rates.
Central Bank figures released this afternoon show the average rate here is just over 3%.
In the rest of the EU, the average is at 1.77%.
Meanwhile, the Central Bank has said there was a 23% year-on-year increase in new mortgage agreements in the 12 months to October.
Retail Interest Rates Statistics: October 2018, published today https://t.co/QUKA2z4BIw pic.twitter.com/8BvoC1sawh— Central Bank of Ireland (@centralbank_ie) December 14, 2018