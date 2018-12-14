NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Central Bank figures show how much higher Ireland's mortgage rates are than rest of EU

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 02:41 PM

Ireland continues to have Europe's highest mortgage interest rates.

Central Bank figures released this afternoon show the average rate here is just over 3%.

In the rest of the EU, the average is at 1.77%.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has said there was a 23% year-on-year increase in new mortgage agreements in the 12 months to October.


