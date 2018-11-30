Central Bank expects to find more customers affected by tracker mortgage scandal

The Central Bank is expected to impose fines worth millions of euro on six Irish banks over the tracker mortgage scandal.

More than 38,000 homeowners were affected by the issue when they were wrongly moved onto a product with a higher rate of interest.

According to the Irish Times, an investigation by the regulator into the €1bn scandal is expected to be completed early next year.

The Central Bank is looking into the conduct of banks and senior individuals dating back 10 years.

So far, €580m has been paid out in refunds and compensation to customers as a result of the tracker mortgage scandal.

In an interview with the Irish Times today, the Governor of the Bank Philip Lane says their next update, which will be released in January, will show another increase in the number of customers affected.

The investigation is also examining how the banks behaved in the last three years since the scandal was uncovered.

They are now facing penalties of up to a maximum of €10m per bank or 10% of turnover. Individuals found to be involved could be liable for penalties of between €500,000 and €1m each.