CDS expanding its legal team in Cork

By Joe Dermody
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Ross Jackson and Cliodhna Murphy.
Professional services firm CDS Law & Tax in Cork has expanded its legal team with the appointments of Ross Jackson as solicitor and Cliodhna Murphy as trainee solicitor.

Ciarán Desmond, managing partner at CDS Law & Tax, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ross and Cliodhna and I know that their talents, experience and expertise will be of enormous benefit.”

Ross Jackson, who qualified as a solicitor in 2010, joins the corporate and commercial department at CDS where his areas of expertise include corporate restructuring, corporate governance, commercial contracts and mergers/acquisitions.

A Cork native, he is a recent returnee to the city having left Ireland for Australia in 2012, where he worked in a number of corporate and commercial roles, most recently as legal counsel for a large, ASX-listed mining corporation.

Over the course of his career Jackson has worked both in-house and in private practice, representing clients across a broad range of industries including construction, engineering, commercial property, finance, logistics and shipping, technology, commodities, utilities, real estate and finance.

Cliodhna Murphy is a graduate of NUIG and UL. She will provide additional support in the areas of corporate restructuring, commercial contracts, corporate governance, wills and probate.

