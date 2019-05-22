NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

C&C shares fizz on Bulmers growth

File photo
By Pádraig Hoare
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 06:25 PM

Shares in C&C Group rose almost 5% as the drinks maker said its signature Bulmers cider brand increased its share of the Irish market despite increasing competition from rivals.

The group, chiefly known for its twin Bulmers/Magners cider brands and Tennent’s lager, said it expected the forthcoming Rugby World Cup to be a boon for its Irish sales.

Chief executive Stephen Glancey said while last year’s Fifa World Cup was a boost, along with the coinciding good weather, the Rugby World Cup “is more important for Ireland than soccer”, especially in September and October.

C&C’s net revenue for the year to the end of February rose 188% to €1.6bn, while operating profits rose 21.5% to €104.5m.

Mr Glancey said despite its acquisition of Matthew Clark Bibendum, the largest independent distributor to the UK pub trade, C&C is not currently looking at further acquisitions.

READ MORE

Diageo to give new fathers 26 weeks paternity leave

“I think we have enough assets. Matthew Clark distributes into about 19,000-20,000 pubs, hotels and restaurants. Bibendum does high-end bars and restaurants in London, that provides us with an opportunity to get some of our niche speciality brands into those pubs. We have a lot to get on with, without having to get new assets. We’re quite comfortable with what we have,” he said.

Bulmers, Magners and Tennent’s revenues grew 5.5% in their key home markets, C&C said, with Bulmers market share at just over 60% in the Republic, after a rise of 3% in sales in the year.

“There is competition in Ireland, coming from Heineken with Orchard Thieves and Appleman’s, and the like.

“But Bulmers is a fabric brand, it’s part of the community and society, it has been around a long time. It’s come from the orchards of Ireland rather than a bit of paper in a marketing person’s desk in Dublin.

“Kopparberg provides competition, but that is not bad because it means we innovate such as Bulmers Dark Fruits,” Mr Glancey said.

Growth in rural Ireland was stalling in comparison to urban areas, Mr Glancey said.

In Ireland, the recovery in Dublin and Cork has been much faster than in rural Ireland. There is still pressure on pubs in rural Ireland and we recognise the rural economy is more challenged.

Brexit and trade wars are factors the firm has to “get on with”, Mr Glancey said.

“You have to go with the flow on these things. All we can do is run our business, look after our brands and customers and suppliers.”

READ MORE

Corbyn nationalisation policies won't affect Irish energy firm plans

More on this topic

Wholesale woes put brakes on Britvic's Irish growth

Rapid rise in online shopping and card use

Corbyn nationalisation policies won't affect Irish energy firm plans

Kingspan chairman makes €44.5m from share sale

More in this Section

Diageo to give new fathers 26 weeks paternity leave

China cuts taxes to encourage chip makers in face of US pressure

String of firms that failed under controversial owner Greybull Capital

Greyhound Group set to create 100 new jobs


Lifestyle

Here’s how new parents can get more sleep, according to a Hollywood nanny

Everything you need to know about Binyavanga Wainaina’s work, as the Kenyan author dies

6 greener straws and stirrers for your drinks, as plastic versions are set to be band

These are the signs and symptoms of sepsis to be aware of

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »