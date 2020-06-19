News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
C&C launches initiative to support reopening pubs

C&C said they want to help publicans provide a safe environment while preserving the quintessential atmosphere and fun, unique to Irish pubs.
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 05:20 PM

Drinks company C&C has launched a new company to support Ireland’s pubs get back on their feet following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

C&C Gleeson, part of C&C Group plc, who distribute Bulmers, Magners and Five Lamps has now launched C&C Hygiene to provide financial and practical support to publicans in preparation for the reopening of some pubs on June 29.

During the pre-reopening phase, they will supply physical materials to help publicans ensure they are providing a safe environment for customers in line with HSE guidelines, including divider screens, hand sanitizer dispensers and foot handles for doors.  They will also provide hygiene products and advice on an ongoing basis.

In addition, C&C has also launched the LOCAL app and website www.mylocaldelivers.ie. The app connects customers with local food and drinks businesses by facilitating home deliveries, click-and-collect and on-premise table service. 

Ross Bissett, C&C Group, said the initiative is focused on delivering both financial support and practical solutions to help publicans provide a safe environment, which will reassure patrons while preserving the quintessential atmosphere and fun, unique to Irish pubs.

