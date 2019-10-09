Cavan to get 120 new jobs

Liberty Insurance has announced 120 new jobs over the next three years in Co. Cavan.

The insurance company plans to expand its operations in the county where new motor insurance claims are serviced.

It will handle some of the appraisal work for motor insurance from the US, including expanding use of photo estimations to process the claims process for US customers.

The jobs will be in administrative, support and management positions.

Tom McIlduff, CEO of Liberty Insurance, said: “We continually seek opportunities to enhance our business and service models to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers.

“This is an important development for our business operation in Ireland and I’m delighted to see that our expertise locally will support Liberty Mutual’s motor insurance customers around the world.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said:”Liberty Mutual has a strong connection to the county and the creation of new jobs is a great vote of confidence in what Cavan and the wider border region has to offer.

"I am delighted that the Government is supporting Liberty Mutual through the IDA in Ireland and I have no doubt that today’s announcement will be welcomed by all those living in the local area.”

IDA Ireland Executive Director, Mary Buckley, said: “Attracting investments to regional locations remains a key part of IDA Ireland’s strategy.

"This news that Liberty Insurance is expanding its operations in Cavan with the creation of new jobs is most welcome and will be a huge boost to Cavan and the wider North West region.

"It demonstrates serious continued commitment by the US parent company Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to the Cavan location. "