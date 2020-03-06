Cautious optimism as economy grows by over 5% - but Brexit and virus fears loom

Exports reached record levels of €119bn in the fourth quarter of last year, while new housing output increased by 19%, according to figures released by the CSO.

Overall the economy grew by 5.5% for the whole of 2019 according to preliminary figures from the CSO.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the figures confirm the momentum of the economy, despite significant external headwinds, like Brexit and the slowing global economy.

“These figures are very much in line with a range of other indicators such as employment growth and taxation receipts," Mr Donohoe added.

"For instance, the level of employment increased by 2.9% last year, the seventh straight year of employment growth of that rate or higher.

"Overall growth in the economy continues to be broad-based, with positive contributions from both the domestic and multinational sectors."

However, the Minister pleaded for caution as it is yet unknown how much the coronavirus will impact the economy.

"Of course, we are now heading into a precarious trading environment as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

While primarily a public health and well-being issue, the economic impacts have the potential to be significant.