Cattle prices among issues to be raised at first Beef Market Taskforce meeting since protests

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 07:31 AM

The Beef Market Taskforce is to meet this morning, two months after it was originally due to happen.

It was due to meet in October but was called off due to protests, while last week hundreds of farmers took to the streets of Dublin, grinding parts of the city to a halt.

Farmers and representatives of the beef industry are expected to meet today to discuss the ongoing issues regarding the price of the meat.

They have nearly 40 actions to carry out on a range of issues and they include cattle prices which is top of the list for the Irish Farmers Association as they claim farmers are getting depressed prices at the factory gates.

They want the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to attend the meeting which is due to begin at 9am.

