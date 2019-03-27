NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cathay Pacific Airways to buy low-cost carrier HK Express

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 07:02 AM

The operator of Cathay Pacific Airways is acquiring budget regional carrier HK Express, which it will continue to operate as a low-cost carrier.

Cathay Pacific Group said on Wednesday it will pay a total of 4.93 billion Hong Kong dollars for HK Express, which will remain a separate brand.

Cathay Pacific Group’s airlines serve 130 destinations throughout Asia, Europe and North America. It acquired regional carrier Dragonair in 2006 and also owns Air Hong Kong.

HK Express, founded in 2013, serves destinations throughout East and Southeast Asia.

Cathay said it will pay for HK Express with a combination of 2.25 billion Hong Kong dollars in cash and 2.68 billion Hong Kong dollars in promissory loan notes.

Cathay said the transaction would be completed by the end of this year.

- Press Association

