40 jobs are to be created by Carraig Donn in Mayo over the next two years.

The fashion retailer has announced plans to open a new outlet and warehouse in Castlebar.

The 30,000 square foot logistics centre will be established at Moneen.

Meanwhile, the company is to open its latest store at Hopkins Road in the centre of the town.

The jobs will be created over a two-year period.

The company currently employs 470 people across 40 stores nationwide.