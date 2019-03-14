NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Carphone Warehouse hit with £29m fine in UK

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A British financial watchdog has imposed a fine of about £29m (€34m) on electrical goods retailer Dixons-Carphone for misselling its ‘Geek Squad’ phone insurance and technical support service.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the company’s main Carphone Warehouse retail division did not give its staff the right training to advise customers purchasing the service and were trained to recommend it to customers who already had cover. “Carphone Warehouse sales staff were trained in ‘spin selling’, where the focus was on persuading customers to purchase Geek Squad and on selling the features of the product,” the authority said. The company also failed to properly investigate, and fairly consider, customer complaints about the product, the watchdog said. Carphone Warehouse is Britain’s biggest mobile phone-seller. It merged with electricals retailer Dixons in 2014.

The group operates in Ireland through the Dixons Travel, Carphone Warehouse and Currys-PC World brands.However, the ‘Geek Squad’ service is not operated here.

The ‘Geek Squad’ mobile insurance programme, backed by Aviva, covers phone damage and theft protection.

The service was recently rebranded as Team Knowhow.The investigation into the selling processes of ‘Geek Squad’ was between December 2008 and June 2015 and the FCA imposed a discounted fine, as Dixons had accepted the regulator’s findings, the regulator and the company said, in separate statements. Dixons Carphone accepted that its practices “fell short” in the past and it has made significant improvements since then, Dixons said.

Reuters and Irish Examiner

More on this topic

Zara-owner shares fall as profit growth slows

Waterstones Ireland profits increase 36% to €3.4m

Global stock market surge ‘likely to be short-lived’

Oil and gas drill ban bill 'running out of time'

More in this Section

Dublin Airport passenger numbers hit new high despite Brexit uncertainty

CUBS conference: Graduates urged to be respectful online

Online giants threat to retail banking model, CUBS conference hears

Business warns of ‘sledgehammer’ to economy from no-deal Brexit tariff plans


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

Anxiety is a real worry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »