NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Carpetright sinks as it looks to EU stores for growth

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 05:56 PM
By Geoff Percival

Shares in UK floor covering retailer Carpetright plummeted more than 8% on the back of it saying sales performance in its core home market remained negative through the third quarter of its financial year.

The company said, in a trading update for the three months to the end of January, that core like-for-like sales in the UK "remained negative for the period", but added the trend had improved from that of the first half of its financial year.

"Trading patterns have remained volatile week-to-week, against a backdrop of uncertainty and weak consumer confidence," the company said.

It also announced its chief financial officer for the past 10 years, Neil Page, is retiring at the end of April to be replaced by Jeremy Simpson, finance chief of UK energy support services group Sureserve.

READ MORE: Waterford residents lodge appeal against planning permission for solar farm

Carpetright said trading in the rest of Europe continued to grow, driven by a strong performance in the Netherlands. However, the UK and Ireland remain its core markets. In December, the company reported a pre-tax loss of nearly £12m for the first half of its financial year.

In its latest update, it said it is on target to realise its targeted £19m of annualised cash savings from the recapitalisation of the business last May.

A restructuring plan was put in place to close more than 90 stores and cut 300 jobs. That move halved its store presence in the North but didn't affect its 20 stores in the Republic.

Carpetright's shares have fallen nearly 74% in the last 12 months and eventually closed down 6% yesterday.


KEYWORDS

CarpetrightUKRetail

Related Articles

Centra eyes market share increase with €35m store plan

Record Vat receipts point to buoyant Christmas spending

H&M profits fall 10% as online investment weighs

Retailers selling electrical goods boost sales but bars lose out

More in this Section

Royal London makes £1bn move to Ireland over Brexit

UCC Commerce Conference to examine Ireland over the next decade

New dawn as HMV rescued by Canada’s Sunrise

BP sees annual profits more than double


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the Chinese wellness trend of Yang Sheng

This is what your tongue can reveal about the state of your health

This lingerie campaign stars a 59-year-old model who says: ‘It’s OK not to be perfect’

Ask a counsellor: ‘My children fight and argue so much – help!’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »