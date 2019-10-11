News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Carlsberg unveils paper beer bottle

Carlsberg unveils paper beer bottle
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Danish brewer Carlsberg has announced plans to develop a paper beer bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres.

The Copenhagen-based company unveiled two prototypes that it said are “fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer”.

The inside barriers are made of polymers but Carlsberg said it is trying to create a bottle made entirely of bio-materials, without polymers.

The prototypes are part of the company’s efforts to have zero-carbon emissions at its breweries and reduce by 30% the carbon footprint across its value chain by 2030.

The brewer said it will join forces with Coca-Cola, Swedish vodka maker Absolut, and make-up group L’Oreal to develop paper bottles.

More on this topic

Alcohol consumption: Zero-tolerance not enough when it comes to airline safetyAlcohol consumption: Zero-tolerance not enough when it comes to airline safety

Cork bartender hopes foraged ingredients can see her crowned world’s best cocktail makerCork bartender hopes foraged ingredients can see her crowned world’s best cocktail maker

Court delivers historic ruling: a hangover is an illnessCourt delivers historic ruling: a hangover is an illness

‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Carlsbergclimate changeEmissionsEnvironmentTOPIC: Alcohol

More in this Section

Ex-Wrightbus worker vows company will be ‘best busbuilder in the world again’Ex-Wrightbus worker vows company will be ‘best busbuilder in the world again’

Renault axes chief executive in fresh leadership overhaulRenault axes chief executive in fresh leadership overhaul

Factory deal paves way for rescue of bus builder WrightbusFactory deal paves way for rescue of bus builder Wrightbus

€10.2m Atlantic Museum to be developed in Galway City€10.2m Atlantic Museum to be developed in Galway City


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »