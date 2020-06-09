News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Carer makes €1m tax payment as Revenue reveal details of €6m in settlements

By Alan Healy
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 03:10 PM

A carer in Dublin has made a settlement with the Revenue of more than €1 million.

The Revenue has published details of 35 cases where it reached settlements for unpaid tax, interest and penalties amounting to €6,024,932.

16 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which two exceeded €500,000 and one of which exceeded €1m.

Michelle Forde, a carer with an address listed in Raheny, Dublin made the single largest settlement of €1.088m made up of €375k in tax, €431k in interest and €281k in penalties. The full amount remained unpaid as of March 31.

The second-largest settlement was for €635,880 by a Limerick company TLC Homecare and Healthcare Ltd which is now in liquidation.

In 12 of the cases, the settlement was not fully paid as of March 31 totalling €3,181,997. Revenue said it vigorously pursues collection and enforcement of unpaid settlements but in some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible such as when a company enters liquidation.

Revenue also published details of more than 240 court determinations that were made for a variety of tax offences.

These cases include 66 of failing to lodge or delivering incorrect tax returns; 43 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil; and 28 cases of excise and licencing offences that include smuggling of tobacco and failure to hold a liquor licence.

Revenue said the published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations. In the three-month period to 31 March 2020, a total of 675 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 20,762 Risk Management Interventions were settled resulting in a yield of €107 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

