Careers 2019: Ward Personnel, for quality management and technical construction staff

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 12:01 AM

In association with Ward Personnel

Ward Personnel is a specialist provider of management staff as well as technical staff across the Irish construction industry.

From its offices located in Cork, Dublin and Athlone, the company has found employment for job-seekers all over Ireland.

Ward Personnel has established itself as a leading provider of high-quality services to many of the country’s largest building and civil engineering contractors.

“With the long-standing relationships which we have developed with our clients, we are expertly situated to offer candidates the best opportunities,” said a company spokesperson.

David Ward, director, of Ward Personnel.

“Candidates for any management or technical positions should email their CV in confidence to Bobby O’Sullivan at bosullivan@wardpersonnel.com or call him on 087 916 0169.

“Alternatively, you can contact our head office on 021 233 9120.”

Ward Personnel also specialises in the supply of Operatives to various industries including Construction, Marine, Civil Engineering and Pharmaceutical.

We provide all types of operatives, including general operatives, machine drivers, forklift drivers, banksmen, signalmen, carpenters, crane drivers, truck drivers, electricians, and cleaners, etc. for short or long-term hire to supplement our clients’ workforces.

"You can contact us on 021 233 9120 if you are currently seeking work in any of the sectors mentioned above.

“We pride ourselves on providing an excellent service — both to our clients and candidates in accordance with the best industry standards."

Visit www.wardpersonnel.com


