Careers 2019: Regeneron - An environment to work hard and play hard

Work hard

A company is only as good as the people within it.

Regeneron believes that to cultivate an environment where the best of the best can use science to deliver life-transforming medicines, they need an atmosphere that allows them to thrive.

We foster a culture of opportunity and growth for our Ireland team of over 800 employees.

Whether it’s at our state-of-the-art Industrial Operations and Product Supply (IOPS) facility in Limerick—the largest-scale bulk biologics production facility in Ireland—or at our European Business Administration headquarters in Dublin, we focus on what’s important: our people.

Because it’s our people who set us apart.

Our people make us more than a company—they make us a community. It’s why we encourage a culture where individuals are inspired to collaborate, think big, push boundaries and change the world.

We manufacture our drug product to the highest possible standards and treat each medicine as if it could be used by a member of our own family.

– Niall O’Leary, Vice President & Site Head, IOPS Raheen

Play hard

Our people produce biopharmaceuticals that help patients around the globe, so it’s only right that we take care of their health and well-being in return.

From food programmes to personal trainers and community involvement opportunities, at Regeneron employees do more than just work.

It’s all part of transforming lives through our work.

And it’s why we’re as committed to providing opportunities for professional and career development as we are in creating a future for our employees they believe in.

Regeneron focuses on the health and well-being of all employees. Our gym is free to use and is staffed by personal trainers every weekday.

"Our restaurant’s ‘Eat-Smart’ health food programme is award-winning…we even have our own barber and beautician service.

"The formation of football and hurling teams, the creation of the Regeneron 5 KM Run and running our own Games Day are just some of the initiatives that have seen an increase in engagement, pride and fun at work.”

– Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Associate Manager, Cyber Threat Intelligence

“It’s hard to find a more learning-thirsty company than Regeneron. People not only want training central to their job, but training that helps them grow personally as well as professionally.

We are always expanding our employee learning opportunities and updating our menu of educational offerings. We strive to create an environment where every employee can reach his or her full potential.

– Lloyd Whyte, Associate Director, Learning & Organisational Development

“I feel very fortunate to work at a company that encourages volunteerism. I want to play my role and make a difference so I love to get involved in different community projects. During the summer I volunteered with colleagues to refurbish two new science labs in a local secondary school.

Other colleagues have supported STEM projects and volunteered for local good causes, really bringing to life the company motto of ‘doing well by doing good’.

– Monika Lomotowska, Facilities

