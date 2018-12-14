NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Careers 2019: Glan Agua, industry leaders in providing water project solutions

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 12:01 AM

In association with Glan Agua

Glan Agua is an industry leader in providing project solutions for the water and wastewater industry including design, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance.

Mota Engil Ireland Construction (MEIC) Ltd is a progressive and established firm that provides a higher standard of service in the Civil Engineering, Building Construction and Environmental Services sector.

Glan Agua, which offers an extensive range of services including project solutions for the water and wastewater industries.

The sister companies are part of the Mota-Engil Group, which operates in the sectors of engineering, construction, waste management, logistics, transport, energy and mining.

Mota-Engil has a turnover of €2.8 billion and 28,000 employees. It operates in over 30 countries in three continents around the world.

The companies have expanded rapidly over the past ten years, driven by a keen focus on design, build and operate with continuous innovation.

The companies currently employ over 230 personnel across Ireland and the UK. The head office is based in Loughrea, Co Galway, with regional offices in Dublin, London, Mayo as well as in Tipperary.

Galway-based Glan Agua consults on a vast range of water projects, such as Kiltiernan Co-operative Society's water treatment plant.

“Due to our ongoing expansion and upcoming project portfolio, we currently have over 40 live job positions available,” said a company spokesperson.

These positions will provide an opportunity to be site and/or office based.

For full job details, please see the group’s websites visit: www.glanagua.com or www.meicltd.com.


