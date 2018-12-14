Careers 2019: Finbarr Gannon & Co, leaders in engineering for more than 30 years

In association with Finbarr Gannon & Co Ltd

Finbarr Gannon & Co Ltd (FGCL) has provided civil and structural engineering consultancy services from the company’s Cork office for over 30 years.

“Since 1988 we have completed a broad portfolio of projects, with an ever increasing client base, attesting to the quality of the services we provide,” stated a spokesperson for the company.

“We are a progressive engineering consultancy, continually investing in staff training and software in order to provide the best and most efficient services to our clients.

“Our skilled team plan, design, develop and manage projects for clients in the public and private sectors to include pharmaceutical, industrial, environmental and local authority projects.

We provide a full range of services from concept, feasibility, planning, detailed design, fire safety, construction management, assigned certifier through to handover.

"Our scope of services is tailored to match those required for the efficient management and control of the individual project,” added the spokesperson.

“We work efficiently with and within design teams, and pride ourselves on our ability to deliver quality projects, on time and within budget, ensuring that the promoter gets full value for capital invested.”

Visit www.fgcl.ie.