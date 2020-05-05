Car sales plummet across Ireland and the UK

British new car sales slumped by an annual 97% in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 as factories and dealerships shut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Just 4,321 new cars were registered in the month with the collapse putting more pressure on the UK economy, which is on course for an quarterly contraction of at least 7%.

Last week, the motor sales industry in Ireland posted similar low figures for April with just 344 vehicles sold here last month. Retailers’’ showrooms have remained closed since Mid-March, impacting heavily on sales.

Registrations in Ireland year to date are down 30.7% (50,626) on the same period last year (73,030).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director-General said that while the short-term outlook for the Irish economy is bleak, once the health situation allows the motor industry is ready to get back to work.

"Members have used this downtime to implement measures, in accordance with both industry and state guidelines, that will protect both their employees and customers against the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"The size of dealerships and the average footfall, for both sales and servicing, lends itself to social distancing. While sanitisation measures being put in place for both premises and vehicles means that safety and protection are at the top of the agenda."