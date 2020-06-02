News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Car sales during May were 72% lower than 2019

Car sales during May were 72% lower than 2019
By Alan Healy
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 04:26 PM

Car sales in Ireland remain far below last year's figures despite a slight month-on-month increase.

Figures for May show new car registrations declined 72.3% (1,751) when compared to May 2019 (6,320).

Retailer’s showrooms remained closed until May 18, as a result of Covid-19 impacting heavily on sales.

Car registrations year to date are down 34.6% (51,904) on the same period last year (79,350), the figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show.

However, the figures for May have improved compared to April when Ireland was under complete lockdown. In April, just 344 new cars were registered, a fall of more than 96% compared to 2019.

Used car imports for May (857) decreased 90.8% on May 2019 (9,347) while year to date imports are down 58.9% (18,525) on 2019 (45,066).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General they were grateful to be open for business again.

"The key July registration period is fast approaching, and the motor industry has commenced promotional activity with a variety of attractive new car offers already announced in order to optimise sales. In addition, strong Government support in the coming weeks, months and year will be vital in helping the Industry support the nearly 50,000 people in employment.”

More on this topic

Up to 1,000 jobs could potentially be cut at Cork and Dublin airportsUp to 1,000 jobs could potentially be cut at Cork and Dublin airports

Cork Chamber: Now is a good time to fast-track Cork's transport planCork Chamber: Now is a good time to fast-track Cork's transport plan

Possible relief for prepaid ticket holders as NTA engages with public transport bodiesPossible relief for prepaid ticket holders as NTA engages with public transport bodies

122 unlicensed taxi drivers prosecuted in 2019122 unlicensed taxi drivers prosecuted in 2019


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Transport

More in this Section

UK lines up insurance firms for Covid compensation test caseUK lines up insurance firms for Covid compensation test case

Hotel enquiries jump after July 20 set for reopening in Northern IrelandHotel enquiries jump after July 20 set for reopening in Northern Ireland

Lufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn dealLufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn deal

Shoe retailer Aldo collapses as coronavirus continues to hammer UK high streetShoe retailer Aldo collapses as coronavirus continues to hammer UK high street


Lifestyle

We need a little magic now more than ever, writes Kya deLongchampsFirst rule of fairy gardens? There are no rules

If you feel powerless with what’s happening in the world, there are things you can do to help.6 Black-owned beauty brands to support

Scavange through the family recycling bin or rummage around your bedroom for old jewellery or knickknacks – anything from discarded items in the wardrobe and remnants in the shed you know your parents will never fix, to empty egg boxes or used-up tea bags.Parenting: Time to Recycle, reuse, and redesign

Q. I've lost my libido. I read somewhere that masturbating can help to build it up again. Is that true? Or will it just make me even less interested in sex with my husband?Sex File: My sex drive seems to have disappeared

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »