News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

CAO 2020: How to decide if a college is a good match

CAO 2020: How to decide if a college is a good match
By Laurie O'Flynn
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 10:00 AM

With the CAO deadline looming, choosing the right course really is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

While finding the right course is important, so is finding the right college which is a good fit for the student’s personality and lifestyle. A college’s position on the international university rankings doesn’t mean that it’s the best fit for someone. There are a number of factors to take into consideration.

The first consideration is the location. How close to home is it? Is there a reason to stay at home, or very close by? Looking further afield, what supports and opportunities open up apart from learning to cook and do laundry?

The size and feel of the campus can impact on a student’s wellbeing. Ideally a student should visit the campus to get a sense of it. Do they feel at home mixing with lots of students with different interests, or would a smaller student community with similar interests be more suitable?

Research living costs

Cost is an important consideration as it affects the whole family. Depending on what source you look at, for a student living at home, the annual cost can range from €4,611 to €6,750. For a student living away from home, the cost jumps to €8,830 to €11,829 per annum.

Thoroughly research costs and financial aid available (susi.ie). Sources used are Zurich Ireland’s 2019 study and the annual DIT cost of living guide 2018/2019.

Grants are not the only avenue for financial aid. There is also a broad range of scholarships available.

A comprehensive list of scholarships can be found on the careersportal website.

Subjects taught on the course can be the making or breaking of a college career. Third-level institutions are being encouraged to keep first year subjects broad, but they do need to specialise eventually. If you like maths in school and maths is part of the course curriculum, great.

However, if you hate maths and it forms a considerable part of the course you are applying for, perhaps it’s better to choose something else unless you are really focussed and prepared to work extremely hard at it. It i s important to look at the subjects taught in every year of the course, not just first year, to avoid any nasty surprises.

In the highly competitive US third-level arena, the US College Board advises students not to get stuck on things like the reputation, rank or selectivity of a particular college. They advise that what’s more valuable is how a college’s academic style fits the student.

They outline some useful questions.

  • Do I learn best when I’m academically comfortable/challenged?

  • Do I prefer to be part of small group discussions or listen to lectures?

  • How much interaction do I want with my professors?

  • What balance am I looking for between studying and my social life?

  • Do I want to choose most of my classes myself or do I prefer more structure?

uscollegeboard.org

READ MORE

CAO 2020: Hear and Dare schemes to help with college access

More on this topic

CAO 2020: Hear and Dare schemes to help with college accessCAO 2020: Hear and Dare schemes to help with college access

Health plan for students living away from homeHealth plan for students living away from home

CAO 2020: Alternative paths to further studyCAO 2020: Alternative paths to further study

CAO 2020: Essential advice and mistakes to avoidCAO 2020: Essential advice and mistakes to avoid

CAOCollegeTOPIC: CAO 2020

More in this Section

Shares rally and oil price falls as war fears ease on Trump speechShares rally and oil price falls as war fears ease on Trump speech

New Netwatch security firm posts €35m in revenuesNew Netwatch security firm posts €35m in revenues

Shares in Irish explorer Petrel fall on €800k delayed paymentShares in Irish explorer Petrel fall on €800k delayed payment

Ormonde Mining considering its future after agreeing to sell its chief assetOrmonde Mining considering its future after agreeing to sell its chief asset


Lifestyle

Gregory Harrington was born in Dublin, but is now living in New York. As a violinist, he has played such venues as the Royal Festival Hall and Carnegie Hall, and his repertoire ranges from classical and jazz to popular.A Question of Taste: Gregory Harrington, violinist

There is a moment while watching 1917 when you realise you have not breathed in quite some time. At least it certainly feels that way, such is there lentless, heart-stopping momentum of Sam Mendes’ epic war film about two young soldiers who venture across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives.One-shot tale of the trenches in war film 1917

Everywhere you look this time of year, we are bombarded with ubiquitous ads offering; better,healthier, fitter and happier you.Learning Points: Find happiness within yourself, in little moments

So where once we as parents helped with everything I now need to let some of that go.Mum's the Word: I’m going public in saying my daughter needs her privacy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »