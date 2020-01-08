CAO 2020: Essential advice and mistakes to avoid

While the CAO application process is relatively straightforward, prospective applicants might find that getting the relevant details together may take more time than they would have anticipated.

And unfortunately, every year preventable mistakes are made, many of which career guidance counsellors repeatedly warn against.

Careful planning is considered key, by guidance counsellors and the CAO alike, and candidates are also advised to begin well in advance of the annual February 1 deadline.

First things first — Every applicant should read the CAO Handbook very carefully in its entirety before beginning the process.

This handbook, available to download at www.cao.ie, walks candidates through the important requirements of their application, and highlights each of the upcoming, crucial deadlines.

In the student resources section of the CAO website, you will also find the demo application facility and video guides to walk you through the entire application process.

Candidates are also strongly advised to begin their application well in advance of any final deadlines in order to avoid the stress of having an issue crop up at the last minute.

In order to begin the CAO application process, candidates should register on the system as soon as possible to get their CAO application number.

To do this, you will be asked to submit your personal details on www.cao.ie, select the relevant qualifications and assessments section and pay the application fee.

Make sure to submit a valid email address and that your personal information is submitted correctly at this stage as an incorrect detail can cause trouble down the line, advises Eileen Keleghan of the CAO.

“This may result in an applicant missing out on some important email correspondence and possibly getting locked out of their account as they require their date of birth, application number and password to log in.”

Don’t be tempted to put off registering until the final few hours before the deadline, Ms Keleghan also strongly advises.

Leaving applications and changes to the last minute does not allow sufficient time to deal with unexpected problems like an internet connection failing, a payment not processing or getting locked out of your account because you entered details incorrectly.

Please note that candidates should enter their name as it appears on their birth certificate or passport.

Higher education institutions will require proof of ID at registration if a candidate wishes to apply under a different name.

Once a CAO candidate is registered on the system, they will receive their CAO application number which they will need in all communications with CAO.

You can also log on to your online CAO account where you can proceed with editing and submitting your 2020 application.

From here you can add your course choices. “It is a good idea to enter some course choices at this stage, however applicants can log in to their account to add, remove or change the order of their courses as many times as they like up to February 1 for no extra charge,” Ms Keleghan said.

“There is no reason to delay registering with CAO. You should obtain your application number and submit any additional information required of you before February 1 at 5:15pm.”

You will also be asked to provide additional information about the qualifications and assessments section, or sections, that you selected when you registered on the CAO system.

Prospective applicants should ensure each of their qualifications are listed correctly, Ms Keleghan advises.

“There are eight boxes presented on the CAO application form and some applicants may need to select more than one box to inform CAO of all relevant qualifications.”

“Some applicants will also have to send supporting documents to CAO within ten working days of making an application.”

Those who are considering applying for a restricted course, which may require a student to submit a portfolio, sit an admissions test or be interviewed, are advised to include that course in their choices list before the main February 1 deadline.

According to the CAO, restricted courses must be included on your choices list by that date, or added to your application using the Change of Course Choices facility for a fee of €10 before March 1 at 5:15pm.

Other key areas candidates are reminded to take note of include each course’s entry requirements or restrictions.

Prospective students are also advised to inform the CAO of any exemptions and to check the statement of application record when its sent to all applicants in May.

“Applicants should check that all of their personal, examination, exemption and course choices details are recorded correctly, taking particular care when checking the Leaving Certificate examination number,” Ms Keleghan said.

“Failure to do so can result in an applicant missing out on a place at the relevant Offer Round.”

The CAO website has a number of helpful guides available to help applicants through the process.

These include demos and step-by-step videos, as well as a downloadable guides for parents and guardians, and for mature students.

You can also download the common points scale from 2017 and explainers on how offers are issued and on accepting an offer.

Changes to your course choices can be made up to February 1 for no extra charge.

A Change of Course Choices facility is available in February for a fee of €10; this can be used to add any restricted courses not listed on your application, or for mature students who need to make changes to their courses. This facility is open until March 1, at 5:15pm.

The CAO Change of Mind facility opens in early May and closes on July 1 at 5:15pm, which can be used to add, remove or rearrange courses for no extra charge.

However, restrictions do apply to certain courses.