CAO 2020: Alternative paths to further study

A level 8 degree is not the be-all and end-all, and there are plenty of exciting alternatives for students who don’t see themselves on that path right now.

Here we will take a look at alternative routes to the working world, or for those who aren’t ready to commit to a degree just yet.

Post Leaving Cert (PLC) courses can serve as a “backdoor” into Higher Education Institutes (HEIs).

Typically running for one or two years, they qualify you with a Level 5 or 6 qualification. They may suit students who for financial, health, personal or visa requirement reasons are not in a position to embark on a three to four year programme.

That is according to the view of Beatrice Dooley, president of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors.

“They are ideal for any student unsure if a course is right for them and wants to try a short course as a trial before committing to alonger programme.”

Many further education colleges and PLC providers continue accepting applications until all places are filled and may not have a specific closing date for applications, she added.

“However, as some courses are very popular, it is advised to apply early, so keep your antennae up for those closing dates which vary from college to college, unlike the CAO system.”

PLC and further education courses can be researched on fetchcourses.ie.

Apprenticeships have a strong emphasis on practical skills and suit hands-on learners, according to Ms Dooley.

“That is, those of you who have trouble sitting still in class. You get on-the-job training and you can ‘earn as you learn’ — as you will be paid for the duration of the apprenticeship.”

With more than 40 apprenticeships available now in areas like accounting, insurance, engineering, logistics, construction, electrical, engineering, ICT, hospitality, motoring, there are many more in development in fields ranging from agriculture to recruitment.

“As an apprentice, you are employed under a formal contract of apprenticeship that is between two to four years in duration with a minimum 50% on-the-job learning,” Ms Dooley explained.

“The application process is different from higher education as there is not one central application system. Many apprenticeship programmes have deadlines for applications from March to May — but this is different for every apprenticeship.”

Students should research what deadlines, eligibility criteria, and the application process for each individual apprentice that piques their interest.

Typically, you apply with a CV or an application form, and if shortlisted, attend an interview.

Employers tend to look for apprentices who are passionate about learning, interested in their chosen field, reliable at time keeping and dedicated to the job, among other traits, according to Ms Dooley.

“Does this sound like you? If yes, then have a look on apprenticeship.ie, as you may well find your dream career.”

Traineeships are like apprenticeships as they combine learning in education setting with workplace setting.

However, they tend to run between six to 20 months and respond to an identified skills need. “Traineeships are ideal for the student who is not ready to commit to a course or job and wants to try something out for a short period of time,” Ms Dooley said.

“The traineeships are delivered by Education and Training Boards (ETBs) in partnership with employers in areas identified to have skills shortages, such as business, construction, finance and fashion and beauty. This means that the employability of those completing these programmes is very high.”

Traineeships are made up of at least 30% on-the-job learning and may improve employment options for those who take part.

Details of the traineeship programmes open for fetchcourses.ie or from your local ETB.

Students might be interested to learn that a number of Europeancountries offer free university degrees through the English language,including Germany and the Nordic countries of Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland and Denmark.

“In the Netherlands, though fees are €2,083, our students are entitled to an interest-free loan from the Dutch government with a long repayment period,” Ms Dooley said.

[qoute]The entry requirements are also generally much lower compared to the equivalent courses in Irish universities.