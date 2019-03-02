Canada allows extradition case against Huawei boss to proceed

Canada has said it will allow the US extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to proceed.

Canadian Department of Justice officials issued a statement on Friday saying the case will begin after the completion of a diligent review of the evidence.

Meng is due in court on March 6, at which time a date for her extradition hearing will be set.

Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at the request of the US on December 1.

Meng is wanted on fraud charges that she misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

“There is sufficient evidence to be put before an extradition judge for decision,” the statement said.

There is sufficient evidence to be put before an extradition judge for decision

The statement took pains to stress Canada is following its extradition laws.

Ultimately, Canada’s justice minister must decide if Meng is extradited.

The case set off a diplomatic furore among the three countries, complicated high-stakes US-China trade talks and severely damaged Beijing’s relations with Ottawa.

In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it “firmly opposes the Canadian side’s obstinately moving forward” with the case against Meng.

It called the case a “severe political incident” and said the United States and Canada were abusing their extradition treaty.

China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor on December 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng.

Fact: the Authority to Proceed is the first step in the extradition process. The decision was made by Department of Justice Canada officials, who are part of a non-partisan public service. #MengWanzhou https://t.co/DekpRoG9rp pic.twitter.com/3hSO8DtUIR— Justice Canada (@JusticeCanadaEN) March 1, 2019

A Chinese court also sentenced a Canadian to death in a sudden retrial, overturning a 15-year prison term handed down earlier.

Kovrig and Spavor have not had access to a lawyer since being arrested.

Meng is out on bail in Canada and living in one of her two Vancouver mansions awaiting extradition proceedings.

David Martin, Meng’s lawyer, said in a statement: “We are disappointed that the Minister of Justice has decided to issue an Authority to Proceed in the face of the political nature of the US charges and where the President of the United States has repeatedly stated that he would interfere in Ms Meng’s case if he thought it would assist the US negotiations with China over a trade deal.”

Mr Martin also said the charges against Meng are not crimes in Canada and that his client maintains her innocence.

China’s embassy said it was “utterly dissatisfied”.

“This is not a merely judicial case, but a political persecution against a Chinese high-tech enterprise,” the embassy said in a statement.

Huawei, the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet companies, is a focus of US security concerns. Washington has pressured other countries to limit use of its technology, warning they could be opening themselves up to surveillance and theft of information.

The US and China have tried to keep Meng’s case separate from their wider trade dispute, but President Donald Trump has undercut that intent, saying he would consider intervening in the case against Meng if it would be in the interest of US national security or help forge a trade deal with Beijing.

“Judging from the obvious political interference presented on this case, if Canada really abides by the principle of rule of law and judiciary independence, the Canadian side should refuse the extradition request of the United States and immediately release Ms Meng Wanzhou,” the Chinese embassy added.

US Justice Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said the Justice Department pursues cases “free of any political interference and follows the evidence and rule of law in pursuing criminal charges”.

- Press Association