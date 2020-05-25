News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Campaign to reopen Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street due to begin today

Campaign to reopen Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street due to begin today
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 06:54 AM

The campaign to reopen the iconic Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street begins officially today.

Fans of the famous coffee shop which opened in 1927 will gather outside at 11am.

The shop shut earlier this month with the loss of 110 jobs.

The closure has been blamed on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the €1.5m annual rental cost.

The building is leased from a company controlled by developer Johnny Ronan.

Damien Cassidy who is spearheading the campaign says it needed to be taken over by someone who cared not about money, but about people.

“We need someone who will come in there with a genuine interest,” he said.

[readmore]1001492[/readmore[

More on this topic

Man, 30s, dies following collision involving motorbike and truck in DublinMan, 30s, dies following collision involving motorbike and truck in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire clubDublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

Thousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix ParkThousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix Park

No ceremony for 46th anniversary of Dublin-Monaghan bombings due to Covid-19No ceremony for 46th anniversary of Dublin-Monaghan bombings due to Covid-19


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Irish tourism expected to see 80% drop in business this year due to coronavirusIrish tourism expected to see 80% drop in business this year due to coronavirus

Cruises Are Coming Back. Here’s What They’ll Look LikeCruises Are Coming Back. Here’s What They’ll Look Like

ECB signals June stimulus ruling out swift recoveryECB signals June stimulus ruling out swift recovery

Trade union wants more negotiation over 'premature' Aer Lingus job cuts planTrade union wants more negotiation over 'premature' Aer Lingus job cuts plan


Lifestyle

Last week, I wrote about 'small is beautiful' as a key to an improved environment for all living things after this Covid crisis is finally over. As I wrote, I saw, in the mind's eye, the village where I live in west Cork and from which my wife and I are temporarily exiled.Damien Enright: Community spirit can ensure we pull through - together

Fifty years ago, a fox was spotted in Dublin’s St. Stephen’s Green. The unfortunate animal was chased by local ‘gurriers’. It took refuge in a tree but was promptly stoned to death.Richard Collins: Wildlife taking back the streets of our cities

The north pier on Cape Clear has been eerily quiet these last few months as no visitors disembark. The ferry is not unloading boatloads of tourists from Baltimore, 45 minutes away, or from Schull, as it would normally.The Islands of Ireland: Cape Clear tells its side of the story

If the Donegal postman and amateur weather forecaster has it right, we could be in for water shortages in the coming months. Michael Gallagher, who predicted the scorching summer of 2018 and the 2010 freeze-up, says we’ll have a ‘lovely’ summer.Donal Hickey: Demand for water to soar

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »