Campaign to reopen Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street due to begin today

The campaign to reopen the iconic Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street begins officially today.

Fans of the famous coffee shop which opened in 1927 will gather outside at 11am.

The shop shut earlier this month with the loss of 110 jobs.

The closure has been blamed on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the €1.5m annual rental cost.

The building is leased from a company controlled by developer Johnny Ronan.

Damien Cassidy who is spearheading the campaign says it needed to be taken over by someone who cared not about money, but about people.

“We need someone who will come in there with a genuine interest,” he said.

