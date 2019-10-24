News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Calor Ireland appoints new chief executive

Duncan Osborne, CEO, Calor Gas.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Duncan Osborne is the new chief executive of Calor Ireland, which supplies and distributes Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across Ireland.

Duncan was the CEO of SHV Energy’s Primagaz business in Scandinavia from 2016 to 2019. He was previously MD of PrimaLNG, part of the SHV Energy Group, and has extensive experience in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market across Europe.

With PrimaLNG, he developed the blueprint for the rollout of LNG across the SHV network, a new lower carbon alternative for businesses. He holds a masters in chemistry from University of Sheffield.

Calor employs 284 staff in six sites throughout the island of Ireland, serving around 50,000 customers.

