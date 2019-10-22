News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Call for hundreds of jobs to be saved following confirmation of Wrightbus sale

Call for hundreds of jobs to be saved following confirmation of Wrightbus sale
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 05:19 PM

A trade union has urged that hundreds of jobs are saved following official confirmation of the sale of troubled bus builder Wrightbus.

The Ballymena firm has now officially been acquired by Bamford Bus Company, owned by English industrialist Jo Bamford.

Wrightbus was placed into administration last month with 1,200 workers being made redundant.

Following a period of uncertainty during which workers campaigned to save the plant, it emerged that Bamford was in place as a buyer.

The deal to buy the business and assets was confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, administrators Deloitte said Bamford is currently determining the size and composition of the workforce required for its future plans.

It also confirmed that the 60 staff retained by the joint administrators have transferred to Bamford Bus Company.

Mr Bamford will serve as executive chairman of Wrightbus, and Buta Atwal will become chief executive.

In a statement, Mr Atwal said recruitment will start in the coming weeks.

He said as the bus transportation industry looks to decarbonise, there is growing demand for market leaders in this field.

“We must now focus on that opportunity and work hard as a team to move forward and rebuild this great business,” he said.

“Recruitment will begin over the coming weeks and we are very excited about the prospect of recruiting a world-class calibre of people to the business.”

North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley welcomed the news as a “new chapter for industry”.

“This is a huge opportunity for NI industry and commerce and nothing must be put in its place to hinder it,” he said.

Unite union official George Brash has urged that hundreds of jobs are saved following confirmation of the sale of Wrightbus to the Bamford Bus Company (Brian Lawless/PA)
Unite union official George Brash has urged that hundreds of jobs are saved following confirmation of the sale of Wrightbus to the Bamford Bus Company (Brian Lawless/PA)

Unite regional officer for Wrightbus George Brash said the deal must result in the securing of hundreds of jobs.

“These acquisitions represent a huge vote of confidence in the workforce and in the future of Ballymena as a manufacturing centre,” he said.

“We need to see this decision followed up by a wider programme of public investment in Ballymena to lock in these jobs for the long-term future.

“Unite will engage with our members and with the new owners to ensure the greatest possible number of workers return to what they do best, building buses.

“This is a highly-skilled workforce and it is vital that Ballymena continues to grow as a hub for cutting-edge bus manufacturing.”

More on this topic

First same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland likely to happen by Valentine’s DayFirst same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland likely to happen by Valentine’s Day

Belfast port workers don 5G headsets to live stream work to baseBelfast port workers don 5G headsets to live stream work to base

New IRA say any border infrastructure and those manning it are 'legitimate targets'New IRA say any border infrastructure and those manning it are 'legitimate targets'

Alleged attacker arrested after ‘accidentally shooting himself’ during chaseAlleged attacker arrested after ‘accidentally shooting himself’ during chase

WrightbusTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Brexit gloom laid bare in ‘terrible’ UK manufacturing reportBrexit gloom laid bare in ‘terrible’ UK manufacturing report

Fears for hundreds of jobs at multinational firm in ClareFears for hundreds of jobs at multinational firm in Clare

CSO figures show how many Irish firms suffered technology related security incidents last yearCSO figures show how many Irish firms suffered technology related security incidents last year

Revolut growth highlights 'incredible' growth of online banks in EuropeRevolut growth highlights 'incredible' growth of online banks in Europe


Lifestyle

Put provenance first this season and make 'Made in Munster' the label to be seen in. With outstanding craftmanship and commitment to quality, these homegrown designers are making Munster-made fashion wish list worthy around the world. Shopping local has never looked so good. Carolyn Moore reports.Made in Munster: Shopping local has never looked this good.

Karen Cunneen-Bilbow Owner, Fabricate IrelandMade in Munster: ‘I turned my hobby into a business’

An invitation is extended to all to pay a visit to Bride View Cottage, writes Charlie WilkinsSeasonal cheer will spread early in Co Cork as an invitation is extended to all to visit Bride View Cottage

After a week of Fortnite Chapter 2, we think it’s fair to say Epic lived up to their name with the game’s ‘re-launch’.GameTech: Happy after a week of Fortnite Chapter 2

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »