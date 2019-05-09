Cadbury seeking to lay off 70 workers in Dublin

The owner of Cadbury is looking to lay off 70 staff at its Dublin production plant.

Mondelez Ireland will meet with trade unions early next week to discuss concerns over the planned redundancies.

Trade unions SIPTU and Unite have said workers at the Coolock factory are deeply unhappy as they already agreed to major restructuring.

SIPTU Organiser, Colm Casserly, said: “Our members are deeply unhappy with the announcement by management this morning that it is seeking 70 staff redundancies.

“We are currently consulting our members prior to a meeting with management, which will take place at the earliest opportunity next week. At this meeting, SIPTU and Unite representatives will make clear our members’ position and seek to minimise the number of job losses at the plant.

“Workers at the plant have, over recent years, agreed to the major restructuring of operations and changes in work practices."

"In light of this, the current approach of management is unacceptable and once again raises fears concerning its long-term commitment to this plant and its workforce.”