Cabinet to meet for talks on further business support

Government ministers will meet later to agree further actions to help businesses struggling in the coronavirus emergency.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there was a need to support companies to “restart, reconnect and rehire”.

The Government has already rolled out a multi-billion euro package of assistance for employers and workers during the crisis.

Around 450,000 workers are receiving state payments through a temporary wage subsidy scheme while around another 600,000 have applied for a special Covid-19 unemployment benefit.

The Government has also significantly expanded financial support for small and medium sized businesses.

Mr Varadkar announced the Cabinet meeting on Friday evening as he presented the Government’s plan to gradually exit the coronavirus lockdown in five phases over the summer months.

“Getting people back to work and restarting businesses will not be easy,” he said.

“I know that. It won’t be possible for people to just pick up where they left off. Businesses are going to need help to get going again.”

The current lockdown has been extended until May 18, at which point phase one of the “journey to a new normal” will commence.

READ MORE Vintners claim Covid-19 restrictions road map discriminates against pubs

Each stage is three weeks apart, but the country will only move from one to the other when medical experts confirm it is safe to do so.

The fifth phase is scheduled to commence on August 10 if everything goes to plan.

While the majority of restrictions remain in place for another fortnight, two will ease in the coming days.

From next Tuesday, a travel limit that has forced people to stay within 2km of home when exercising will be extended to 5km, and self-isolating over-70s will be advised they can leave home for a walk or drive.

On May 18, outdoor work, like construction and landscaping, will resume.

Some retail outlets, like garden centres, hardware stores and repair shops will also reopen.

Mr Varadkar said some outdoor sporting and fitness activities in small groups would also be allowed from that date.

Cafes and restaurants are set to reopen in phase three, which will start on June 29, but pubs are not due to reopen until phase five.

Phase four, which will start on July 20, will see hotels and hairdressers opening for business.

In terms of sport, golf and tennis will be permitted in phase one while close-contact sports such as rugby will have to wait until phase five on August 10.

Mr Varadkar has expressed hope that the show-piece All-Ireland GAA finals could go ahead this autumn, albeit behind closed doors.

In phase one, people outside of the same family unit can meet in groups of no more than four in an outdoor setting.

In phase two, starting June 8, visits to the homes of over-70s and other vulnerable groups will be permitted with strict social distancing and hygiene steps.

The plan does not include any timescale for lifting the cocooning advice.

Mr Varadkar said advice on wearing face masks or coverings in shops and public transport would be issued when the plan begins to roll out on May 18.

Mr Varadkar said schools and colleges will reopen in September/October at the start of the new academic year.

Education authorities are to assess whether Leaving Cert exams for final-year students could go ahead in July in the absence of the wider school population.

Mr Varadkar said it was still the plan for sixth year students to spend two weeks in class ahead of the exams starting.

But he said other options, such as using predictive marking to allocate results, may be needed if sitting the Leaving Certs could not be held safely.

The five phase plan was agreed by Cabinet on the back of advice from experts on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The current lockdown period had been due to expire on Monday.

The Taoiseach has stressed the blueprint is a “living document” and steps outlined in later phases could potentially be implemented sooner.

He also predicted that the two-metre social distancing guidelines could be reduced, potentially by half.

The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Ireland rose to 1,265 on Friday, after another 34 deaths were announced.

As of Friday, there had been 20,833 confirmed cases of the disease.