Byton readies futuristic car with 48-inch digital dashboard and AI

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 03:53 PM

Chinese motoring startup Byton is preparing to begin production of its smart intuitive vehicle, fitted with a 48-inch digital dashboard, a touch screen embedded in the steering wheel and support for 5G and Amazon Alexa among its futuristic features.

The Tesla competitor provided an update on its plans at CES 2019, the main tech event of the year held in Las Vegas, with a fresh glimpse inside its latest interior designs for the M-Byte, an electric SUV, following its debut at CES last year.

Its 48-inch dashboard display can be controlled using the tablet on the steering wheel, a touchpad in the centre console or hand gestures, to carry out a variety of tasks, from mapping out a route, to in-car entertainment.

“The Byton M-Byte could become the most important device in your digital life and we are very much convinced that it will do so,” said co-founder Carsten Breitfeld.

“The Byton M-Byte reinvents and transforms your journey through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

Byton’s CEO and co-founder Dr Carsten Breitfeld, with president and co-founder Dr Daniel Kirchert (Ross D Franklin/AP)

“We are on track to start production by the end of this year,” co-founder Daniel Kirchert added. “The fully operational capacity will be 300,000 cars a year.”

Two models of the M-Byte will be available, starting at 45,000 dollars – around £35,300 – with a range of 249 miles on a single charge, while the bigger battery option offers up to 320 miles. There will also be an option to add some autonomous features.

Byton unveils the K-Byte concept car (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Byton also showed off its K-Byte concept sedan at CES, featuring a digital grille, which it plans to release sometime in 2021.

A third model is expected in 2023, the company said.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BytoncarsCESCES 2019MotoringTesla

