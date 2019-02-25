NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Businesses trading with UK urged to register for customs number

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 11:22 AM

Businesses that trade with the UK are being urged to register for a Revenue customs number as Brexit looms.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys asked people to take a few minutes to register for a number if they want to continue to trade with the UK post-Brexit.

Ms Humphreys made the call as she announced a series of free customs training workshops for businesses, which are being rolled out through the 31 Local Enterprise Offices.

Businesses that intend to import or export to the UK post Brexit will only be able to do so with an Economic Operators Registration and Identification (EORI) number.

The Revenue Commissioners has written to more than 70,000 businesses alterting them of the requirement.

An EORI number is already used by any business trading with a non-European Union (EU) country.

Ms Humphreys said: “So far around one in four businesses in Ireland that trade with the UK have registered with Revenue.

“With just five weeks to go to Brexit, I am strongly urging the remaining three-quarters or so of firms to sign up for the EORI number. It only takes a few minutes to do so online through Revenue’s Online Service, ROS.

“Be they a local retailer who buys their fresh and frozen goods from a UK supplier or a restaurant owner who sources key ingredients from the UK, they will need their number to protect their business from delays and other Brexit impacts.”

Businesses are also being called on to give consideration as to whether they intend to carry out customs procedures themselves or whether they’ll use a customs agents to act on their behalf.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

BrexitBusinessCustoms

