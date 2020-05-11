News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Businesses must be transparent about new tech solutions post-Covid

Businesses must be transparent about new tech solutions post-Covid
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 08:27 AM

Businesses will have to be imaginative in the new Covid world according to one legal expert.

Facial recognition, temperature checks and contact tracing apps could all become the norm when shops and companies begin reopening.

Mark Rasdale from law firm DLA Piper Ireland says employers need to be open with their workers.

"It's critical for businesses that are sourcing these new technology solutions to be transparent and explain what you are doing," said Mr Rasdale.

"Have a clear legal basis and where possible and practical to do so, give people options and choice.

"Then build in safeguards against any excessive use of data, using it for a different purpose than that for which it was originally captured."

READ MORE

At least a year before construction industry returns to pre-pandemic levels - CFI

More on this topic

Coronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easingCoronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easing

Turnaround time for test results improved but some still reporting significant delaysTurnaround time for test results improved but some still reporting significant delays

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork man completes 24-hour charity running challenge around his patioCoronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork man completes 24-hour charity running challenge around his patio

'On Call for Ireland' workers don't have access to full benefits - Siptu'On Call for Ireland' workers don't have access to full benefits - Siptu


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus