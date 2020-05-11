Businesses must be transparent about new tech solutions post-Covid

Businesses will have to be imaginative in the new Covid world according to one legal expert.

Facial recognition, temperature checks and contact tracing apps could all become the norm when shops and companies begin reopening.

Mark Rasdale from law firm DLA Piper Ireland says employers need to be open with their workers.

"It's critical for businesses that are sourcing these new technology solutions to be transparent and explain what you are doing," said Mr Rasdale.

"Have a clear legal basis and where possible and practical to do so, give people options and choice.

"Then build in safeguards against any excessive use of data, using it for a different purpose than that for which it was originally captured."