Businesses in Ireland urged to 'refocus' on Brexit

There is a call on businesses to make sure they are prepared for Brexit.

The Irish Exporters Association's making the call as it's growing concerned the UK could leave the EU with a very narrow trade deal.

It is also urging the Government to switch its focus from Covid-19 to engaging in a plan for firms to prepare for a worst case scenario.

Irish Exporters Association Chief Executive, Simon McKeever says Brexit poses many challenges.

Mr McKeever says: "No matter what comes out of negotiations over the next few months it is definitely looking like we will not have frictionless trade.

"So you know there will be paperwork, there will be complications involved in one way, shape or form.

I'm very worried about the way talks are going as well.

"So for me the message I was trying to send out to people was, Look: 'You need to refocus on Brexit'."

The Irish Exporters Association has also identified British preparations for future trading relations.

Mr McKeever says: "One of the things we have noticed in the last couple of weeks that are coming up is,

"That the UK is very much preparing some of the changes that we will need to look at on their side of things.

"There is a global tariff that the UK has brought in, what does that mean for traders in Ireland, trading into the UK?"

