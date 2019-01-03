This week marks the 20th anniversary of the start of EMU--the European Economic and Monetary Union.

Although the physical currency was not introduced for a further three years, the whole basis on which Irish and indeed European economic and monetary management operates, changed profoundly on January 1 in 1999.

The ECB took control of interest rate setting for the 12 countries that formed the initial club. Currency devaluation disappeared as a tool of economic policymaking.