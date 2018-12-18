NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

OLIVER MANGAN: No rush for ECB to hike rates

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 12:00 AM
By Oliver Mangan

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

ECBRatesEconomy

Related Articles

Four-day working week would lead to a stronger economy, Fórsa says

Glenisk yoghurt profits fall on costs

Jacob Rees-Mogg firm’s bet on Greek bank turns sour

B&Q owner sees sales fall

More in this Section

Consumers to spend over €1bn on groceries ahead of Christmas

Google reveals billion-dollar expansion in New York City

100 jobs announced for Co Kerry

Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas

More by this author

Buckle up as the Brexit end game has just begun

Growth may cool but sharp slide unlikely

ECB to keep rates very low for a couple of years

Sterling moves may be huge in either direction


Lifestyle

The signs and symptoms of ME that you need to know

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone – even if they’re family

Why Christmas as ‘just an aunty’ and not a mum is actually ideal

7 ways to make sure you don’t break out in spots over Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »