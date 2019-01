Our most important market in Asia is currently creating headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This is not good news for businesses trading with Japan, the biggest buyer of Irish-produced services in Asia and second only to China as a buyer of Irish-made goods.

Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe.

Japan also tops the rankings in foreign direct invest from Asia into Ireland, recently strengthening its position with the €54bn acquisition by Takeda of the Irish-based Shire pharmaceutical group.