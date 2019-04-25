Business world pays tributes to 'giant of the retail world' Feargal Quinn

The business world is paying tributes to Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn, who has died aged 82.

Mr Quinn established the Superquinn chain in 1960.

It grew into one of Ireland's largest and most well-known supermarkets before being sold to the Musgrave Group in 2011, who rebranded the remaining stores as SuperValu in 2014.

Retail Excellence Group CEO David Fitzsimons said in a statement: “Today we have lost a giant of the world of retail, a treasure trove of knowledge and advice and an enthusiastic supporter of aspiring retail leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Feargal’s family can be justly proud of his achievements and his lasting legacy.

“I had the distinct privilege of knowing Feargal and, in 2007, presenting him with a well-deserved lifetime achievement award - just one of three presented in the history of our annual awards.

“My condolences and that of all of the team and members of Retail Excellence go out to Denise, their five children Eamonn, Stephen, Gillian, Donal and Zoe as well as Feargal’s 19 grandchildren and wide circle of friends at this sad time.”

Businessman Ben Dunne told RTÉ Radio: “Fergal Quinn made a difference, he brought in a thing called customer service.

“He had an ability to sell cheap because he was a good retailer. He made sure everything was right for the customer.

“He was kind, but he was also ruthless. He was nobody’s fool. He kept that family feeling in business.

“He came from humble beginnings, he went from nowhere to matching the big operators.

“He was very competitive on price and was very fair to the people who worked for him.

“He was a great businessman and a great Irishman.”