Business winners and losers: EU to pay companies to stop laying-off staff because of virus crisis

By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 06:26 PM

The EU is to pay companies in a bid to stop them having to lay-off employees due to Covid-19 closures wiping out their income streams.

It is planning to tap its central funds to pay companies, through a short-term work scheme, to keep workers in jobs.

“It is intended to help Italy, Spain, and all other countries that have been hard hit,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Helping people resume their regular jobs as soon as demand picks up “is crucial to restart Europe’s economic engine without delay”, she said.

Elsewhere, airline woes continue, with Ryanair’s main rival EasyJet understood to be considering a range of funding options after grounding its entire fleet of planes and laying off thousands of employees. It is understood to be looking at raising new debt and equity and placing new plane orders on hold to conserve cash.

EasyJet has about £1.6bn in cash and $500m in undrawn credit. Airline representative organisation IATA has called the Covid-19 outbreak the airline industry’s “deepest crisis ever”.

