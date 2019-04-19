Business Movers: Yvonne Farrar, Gretchen Kelleher and Liam Kelly

Yvonne Farrar has been appointed as senior account director with Fuzion Communications.

A business studies and accountancy graduate, she spent 11 years in the UK as a financial accountant, as well as working with several Cork-based marketing agencies.

She has developed large multi-faceted creative marketing campaigns for multinational organisations on both national and international levels. She brings 15 years of experience in healthcare marketing.

In 2005, she set up and managed her own marketing agency, Kanvas Communications. In 2010, she merged her business with Dublin-based Media & Communications Group., joining the board of the M&C Group. She has won Network Cork ‘Businesswoman of the Year’.

She holds CIMA 1, 2 and 3, a Diploma in Business Studies from DIT and a Diploma in Graphic Design and Digital Marketing.

Gretchen Kelleher has been appointed as a property consultant in Barry Auctioneers and Valuers on the South Mall in Cork.

She has a degree in Property Management and Valuation Surveying from LIT. Gretchen will be joining managing director Kevin Barry and his team of seven agents.

Gretchen brings 15 years of sales experience in the Munster area. She will be responsible for residential sales and valuations; she brings considerable experience working as part of the team. She has previously held a variety of roles with Grunenthal Group, Ashfield (part of UDG Healthcare) and Lisney Ireland.

She holds a Bsc in Property Valuation from Limerick Institute of Technology.

Liam Kelly, currently acting director general in the Workplace Relations Commission, has been appointed to fill the permanent position of director general, the outcome of the competitive process conducted over recent months.

He was previously the WRC’s chief operations officer, and has also previously been directly responsible for the drafting of industrial relations legislation in connection with collective bargaining rights, minimum wage and sectoral wage setting frameworks.

Over the course of his career Liam has been actively engaged in employment rights and industrial relations as HR director of an Irish state agency and separately as both a conciliation officer and advisory officer in the Labour Relations Commission which now forms part of the Workplace Relations Commission.

He holds an MA in HR Management and Industrial Relations, a Higher Diploma in Public Administration and is a Certified Workplace Relations Adjudicator.