Business Movers: The people recently appointed to new roles

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 06:54 PM

Here is a selection of people who have recently been appointed to interesting new roles.

Prof Fergal O’Brien

Prof Fergal O’Brien has been appointed as the director of research and innovation with Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

He is currently Professor of Bioengineering and Regenerative Medicine and is the founding head of the Tissue Engineering Research Group in RCSI.

He is also deputy director of AMBER, the SFI Research Centre for advanced materials and bioengineering.

He has published 200+ peer-reviewed articles and filed many patents. He has a degree in Mechanical Eng, a PhD in Bone BioEng, and was a Fulbright Scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Medical School.

Sheamus Causer

Sheamus Causer has been appointed as chief technology and information officer with Ulster Bank, also joining the bank’s executive committee.

He will lead strategic oversight of information and data as well as the development of central customer technology systems and payments.

He joins from Deutsche Bank where he has been global head of insights and CEO of Deutsche Bank Service Centre in Ireland for the past five years.

He brings 25 years in financial services in senior IT, data management and operations roles, notably with Deutsche Bank and Deloitte Ireland. An Australian, he holds MSc and MBA. He is advisory panel member for the European Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Awards.

Deirdre McDonnell

Deirdre McDonnell has been appointed as director of education and training with accountancy body CPA Ireland.

She will prioritise the rollout of a new education syllabus for trainee CPAs. She will also continue the work of CPA in modernising the training and support available to all CPAs ensuring that it continues to meet the changing needs of the 21st century accountant.

She has had an extensive career primarily as a management consultant specialising in continuity management, strategic planning and risk management.

She qualified as a CPA in 1990 and is also a qualified professional risk practitioner.

Rory Williams

Rory Williams has been appointed as CEO of Ronan Group Real Estate. He is a former partner in the corporate and commercial department of law firm Arthur Cox.

He spent 12 years as general counsel to Treasury Holdings, playing a key role in its expansion into China and sitting on Treasury’s board and on the board of its Singapore-listed entity Forterra Trust (formerly Treasury China Trust). Latterly, Mr Williams was chief legal officer to Ervia, Ireland’s multi-utility, and parent company of Irish Water and Gas Networks Ireland, leading a team of 20 legal professionals.

Separately, John Savage, a senior asset manager since joining the company in 2016, has been appointed interim COO.

Bob Carnell

Bob Carnell has been unveiled as CEO of the UK division of ABP Food Group (ABP), the largest beef processor in Ireland and the UK.

He joins from Kerry Foods Consumer Brands Business in the UK and Ireland. He is replacing Tom Kirwan, who will step down from this role in October.

Bob is currently MD of Kerry Foods Consumer Brands business in the UK and Ireland. During his 24-year career with Kerry Group, he has held senior commercial and management roles.

He managed the integration of Noon Products into Kerry Foods and played a central role in developing Kerry Foods into a multi-channel business. He is a graduate of Loughborough University.

Catherine Fegan

Catherine Fegan has been appointed to the board of trustees of CRY Ireland (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

From Newry, Co Down, she is chief correspondent with the Irish Daily Mail and Irish Mail on Sunday.

CRY became very close to Catherine’s heart in 2010, when her cousin Kevin, aged 24, died suddenly. She has interviewed politicians, business leaders and other high-profile personalities.

Her main specialty is in special investigations.

She has won awards such as Justice Media Awards and being named ‘Journalist of the Year’ and ‘Feature Writer of the Year’ at the Newsbrands Journalism Awards. Her first book, a true-crime novel, will be published by Penguin in October.

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

